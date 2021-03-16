Advertisement

Gov. Beshear: 396 cases of COVID-19 reported Sunday, 23 new deaths

Published: Mar. 15, 2021 at 7:01 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - On Monday, Gov. Andy Beshear gave the latest update on COVID-19 and vaccination efforts in Kentucky.

Gov. Beshear announced 396 new COVID-19 cases in Kentucky and a positivity rate of 3.99%. Gov. Beshear also announced 23 new deaths on Sunday, bringing the state’s death toll to 5,005.

464 Kentuckians remain hospitalized, with 114 in the ICU. 67 patients remain on a ventilator.

Gov. Andy Beshear announced 99.7% of all first vaccine doses sent to Kentucky have been administered after another record-setting week.

Over the past week, more than 142,000 Kentuckians have received a COVID-19 vaccine.

“We believe that we are going to hit the president’s goal that every adult in Kentucky and across America who wants their shot of hope will be able to get it by the end of May,” said Gov. Beshear.

If you have any questions about the coronavirus in Kentucky, call the state’s COVID-19 hotline at 1-800-722-5725.

You can also find more information, including how to protect your family, by visiting Kentucky’s official COVID-19 website: https://govstatus.egov.com/kycovid19

