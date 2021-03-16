Advertisement

International Center of Kentucky reacts to migrant crisis at the border

By Ana Medina
Published: Mar. 15, 2021 at 7:20 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - More than 4,000 immigrant children are at the U.S.-Mexico border, many of them possibly facing weeks, months or years in custody.

13 News talked with the International Center of Kentucky on what the United States should do when it comes to handling unaccompanied minors at the border.

“These kids at the border, are facing life or death, and I just imagine if those were my kids how I would feel and that breaks my heart. I think we can do better,” says Albert Mbanfu, Executive Director of the International Center of Kentucky.

Recently, the Biden Administration requested the help of the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) for help.

“The desperation on the other side is either life or death, and that’s why they decide to embark on this treacherous journey with the hope that they can have life on the other side, which is the United States. So we have to look at it from a humanitarian perspective, while at the same time taking care of the situation,” explained Mbanfu.

He adds that we have to look at the bigger picture, what additional steps does the United States need to take, in order to help solve the issue?

“What I think we as the United States can do is to support these countries, go in with the resources that we can provide them. Encourage them to tilt resources towards income-generating activities, and provide the technical know-how for these countries to be able to handle the crisis that they are facing in their home country.”

Mbanfu says, “I support us protecting our borders, but at the same time, we can do that and still show love, compassion, concern, and care for these little kids.”

“We either muster the energy and face it and do what is right. Or we dug our heads in the sand and pretend as if it doesn’t exist, and we keep on dealing with the same thing over and over,” expressed Mbanfu.

