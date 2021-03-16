KDE needs to hear your voice: Public registration now open for the 2021 Commissioners Listening Tour

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WBKO) - The Kentucky Department of Education opened its registration website March 16 for Commissioner of Education and Chief Learner Jason E. Glass’ virtual listening tour to gather input on long-term aspirations for the Commonwealth’s education system.

Nine sessions will be held across the state April 6-May 6, one in coordination with each cooperative region and one in Louisville.

The sessions will be in the evening and will last approximately 90 minutes and feature breakout rooms facilitated by Kentucky high school students and Team KDE staff.

The questions will be focused on several key areas – teaching, learning, engagement, mental health, testing, equity, civics and career and technical education.

To date, more than 300 people have pre-registered for at least one of the tour dates.

Those who already have pre-registered will receive a customized Zoom link with the meeting information and do not need to register again unless they are requesting a different tour date.

In order to participate in the Commissioner’s Virtual Listening Tour, you must register for at least one of the sessions. The meetings will not be live-streamed on the KDE Media Portal.

“We are now less than a month away and I hope to see hundreds of stakeholders engaged in these virtual meetings,” Glass said. “I am looking forward to the rich dialogue that will help inform our continuous improvement efforts.”

ASL interpreters will be available if requested at registration.

Dates and Times:

April 6, 6-7:30 p.m. ET: Greater Louisville Educational Cooperative (Louisville)

April 8, 6-7:30 p.m. CT: West Kentucky Educational Cooperative (Murray)

April 15, 6-7:30 p.m. CT: Green River Regional Educational Cooperative (Bowling Green)

April 20, 6-7:30 p.m. ET: Southeast/South-Central Educational Cooperative (Richmond)

April 22, 6-7:30 p.m. ET : Central Kentucky Educational Cooperative (Lexington)

April 27, 6-7:30 p.m. ET: Northern Kentucky Cooperative for Education Services (Cold Springs)

April 29, 6-7:30 p.m. ET: Ohio Valley Educational Cooperative (Shelbyville)

May 4, 6-7:30 p.m. ET: Kentucky Valley Educational Cooperative (Hazard)

May 6, 6-7:30 p.m. ET: Kentucky Educational Development Cooperative (Ashland)

For questions about the Commissioner’s Virtual Listening Tour, email KDElisteningtour@education.ky.gov.

Copyright 2021 WBKO. All rights reserved.