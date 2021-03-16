Kentucky state budget eliminates governor’s power to spend federal aid

Ky. (WBKO) - Kentucky republicans quickly passed a $12 billion budget Monday night in the General Assembly. A portion of the budget aims to once again strip powers from the governor.

As the fiscal year starts July 1, the budget does not include a plan for the $2.4 billion it will receive from the federal government’s American Rescue Plan.

Meanwhile, the bill would require the governor to get the general assembly’s permission before spending money that’s in the executive cabinet budget.

Local State Representative Patti Minter (D-KY) said she voted against the bill.

“If the governor wants to spend any of the money $2.4 billion that are coming, it’s coming from the federal government, he’ll have to have us call, you know, call us into a special session in order to spend that money. That’s ridiculous. Every time we have a special session, that wastes the taxpayers money,” Minter explained.

“With the federal money that is coming in from the once in a generational congressional bill, this is a real opportunity to transform many things that we need to make better here in Kentucky. And this bill doesn’t do that.”

Republicans say they have to be careful with COVID relief money because they are one-time funds.

The budget does not include any pay raises for teachers or state employees.

