Advertisement

Kentucky state budget eliminates governor’s power to spend federal aid

FILE - Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear speaks at the Kentucky State Capitol in Frankfort, Ky.
FILE - Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear speaks at the Kentucky State Capitol in Frankfort, Ky.(Timothy D. Easley | (AP Photo/Timothy D. Easley))
By Kelly Dean
Published: Mar. 16, 2021 at 6:02 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Ky. (WBKO) - Kentucky republicans quickly passed a $12 billion budget Monday night in the General Assembly. A portion of the budget aims to once again strip powers from the governor.

As the fiscal year starts July 1, the budget does not include a plan for the $2.4 billion it will receive from the federal government’s American Rescue Plan.

Meanwhile, the bill would require the governor to get the general assembly’s permission before spending money that’s in the executive cabinet budget.

Local State Representative Patti Minter (D-KY) said she voted against the bill.

“If the governor wants to spend any of the money $2.4 billion that are coming, it’s coming from the federal government, he’ll have to have us call, you know, call us into a special session in order to spend that money. That’s ridiculous. Every time we have a special session, that wastes the taxpayers money,” Minter explained.

“With the federal money that is coming in from the once in a generational congressional bill, this is a real opportunity to transform many things that we need to make better here in Kentucky. And this bill doesn’t do that.”

Republicans say they have to be careful with COVID relief money because they are one-time funds.

The budget does not include any pay raises for teachers or state employees.

Copyright 2021 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

“I knew a lot about recovery but I never wanted to apply, like, I couldn’t get my mind right. I...
‘Prayers really work’: Misty Loman shares recovery story behind viral photos
Kentucky State Police are heading to an officer-involved shooting in Russellville.
Fatal collision on Cumberland Parkway causes closure
Authorities used armored vehicles and riot shields to take suspect into custody.
Arrest made in slaying of Kentucky man in burning car
Tennessee man's body found in Allen County
Tennessee man’s body found in Allen County
Mariah Huff of Glasgow was arrested on assault and wanton endangerment charges.
Glasgow woman arrested after domestic dispute where man was stabbed

Latest News

Do over year for Kentucky student sees bipartisan support
Do over year for Kentucky students sees bipartisan support
Kentucky Capitol
Bill to allow Ky. students a ‘do over’ year heads to governor’s desk for signature
Senate Bill 228 relates to the process of filling a vacant Congress seat.
Ky. bill to change process of filling vacancy of U.S. Senate seat gains national attention
BRACAC hosts event kicking off 'Over the Edge'
Barren River Child Advocacy Center kicks off fundraising for ‘Over the Edge Event’