Ky. bill to change process of filling vacant congress seats gains national attention

Ky. (WBKO) - Kentucky lawmakers are meeting today in Frankfort before breaking for a two-week veto session.

Among the dozens of bills passed includes a Senate bill relating to the process of filling a seat in U.S. Congress that might become vacant, a bill that has gained national attention.

“I voted to support it. I have some reservations,” said Senator Whitney Westerfield of Hopkinsville (R-KY).

Under current law, for example, the governor would appoint a replacement for a U.S. Senator if needed.

“Then the people decide in the election process when that term comes open again,” said Representative Patti Minter of Bowling Green (D-KY).

Republicans fear the democratic governor could choose someone to fill the seat within his political party.

Supported by Senator Mitch McConnell, Senate Bill 228 states the new senator would be selected from a list of three individuals of the same political party as the senator who held the vacant seat.

“I don’t think I’d have a problem with that either way, whether it was a Democrat or Republican, I think it’s for continuity. I think that’s appropriate,” said Westerfield.

Lawmakers who oppose the sudden change say it stems from politics.

“The super-majority here in the General Assembly thinks their job is to take all the power away from the governor because they have the votes and they can,” expressed Minter.

While Westerfield of Hopkinsville voted in support of the bill, he says he concerns about it.

“My concern is about the possibility of setting up a runoff election. In no place where there’s a runoff election, does it go seem to go very smoothly, or clearly. I think it’s, it can be confusing for voters,” he said.

McConnell, 79, has held his Senate seat since 1985, winning his seventh term in November.

“Nobody is contacting me about wanting to create some convoluted process that would guarantee that Senator McConnell’s successor is a member of the Republican Party,” said Minter.

The Senate President and sponsor Senator Robert Stivers has said that McConnell is not sick nor leaving.

“Hopefully, there’s not a vacancy very often where this process even has to be utilized. And we just use the elections we know,” said Westerfield.

The Senate passed the bill with a 28-8 vote. Meanwhile, the House has filed an amendment on the bill.

