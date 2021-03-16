Lady Raiders win opening round of district tourney; advance to face Bowling Green

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) -The Warren East Lady Raiders defeated South Warren 45-36 in the opening round of the 14th District Tournament.

Warren East will now face Bowling Green on Tuesday, March 16 at 5:30 at Bowling Green High School. The winner will advance to the district championship game and claim a spot in the 4th Region Tournament.

