Advertisement

Lawmakers vote to cap out-of-pocket insulin costs for some

Syringes, over Caduceus, with DIABETES lettering
Syringes, over Caduceus, with DIABETES lettering(AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Mar. 16, 2021 at 5:08 PM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) - Kentucky lawmakers have voted to cap out-of-pocket costs for some people relying on insulin. The Senate voted Tuesday to send the legislation to Gov. Andy Beshear.

The proposal won bipartisan support in a state plagued by high diabetes rates. Its lead sponsors are Republican Rep. Danny Bentley and Democratic Rep. Patti Minter.

Under the bill, out-of-pocket costs for some Kentuckians would be capped at $30 per prescription for a 30-day insulin supply.

The cap applies to state-regulated, comprehensive, private health insurance plans and the Kentucky employee health plan. It would not apply to Medicare, Medicaid or self-funded health plans.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

“I knew a lot about recovery but I never wanted to apply, like, I couldn’t get my mind right. I...
‘Prayers really work’: Misty Loman shares recovery story behind viral photos
Kentucky State Police are heading to an officer-involved shooting in Russellville.
Fatal collision on Cumberland Parkway causes closure
Authorities used armored vehicles and riot shields to take suspect into custody.
Arrest made in slaying of Kentucky man in burning car
Mariah Huff of Glasgow was arrested on assault and wanton endangerment charges.
Glasgow woman arrested after domestic dispute where man was stabbed
The Logan County Sheriff's Office retrieved a large amount of cash during a Friday drug-related...
Two men arrested in Logan County on drug-related charges

Latest News

Senate Bill 228 relates to the process of filling a vacant U.S. Senate seat.
Ky. bill to change process of filling vacant congress seats gains national attention
BRACAC hosts event kicking off 'Over the Edge'
Barren River Child Advocacy Center kicks off fundraising for ‘Over the Edge Event’
The Barren River District Health Department reported new COVID-19 numbers
Barren River District Health Department confirms 28,398 cases of COVID-19 in the district
Decrease in flu cases
Masks bring down flu cases for 2020-2021 flu season