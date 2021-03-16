Masks bring down flu cases for 2020-2021 flu season

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Flu season is almost over and this year according to health care officials there has been a decrease in cases.

13 News spoke with the Medical Center who said they have barely seen any flu cases this year at all.

According to an APRN with Infectious Diseases at the Medical Center, this is in big part due to most of the population wearing masks.

“We have seen fewer cases of flu this year, mostly because of our masks. Our masks protect us, not only from COVID but also from the flu and that really has decreased the number of cases this year,” said Melissa Allen, APRN, Infectious Disease.

Flu season will officially end at the end of the month but now we are moving into allergy season.

“With with the allergies, you shouldn’t have a fever, you might have a sore throat because of the postnasal drip, you might have a cough because of the postnasal drip, you probably would have clear mucus from your nose, not anything yellow or green. But we’re yet to see it\f the mask will help with seasonal allergies,” added Allen.

Health care professionals say if you are having allergy symptoms and need to see a doctor please do not be hesitant to do so.

