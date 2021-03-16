Advertisement

Muhlenberg County Health Department reporting 4 new cases of COVID-19

MCHD
MCHD(MCHD)
By Kelly Austin
Published: Mar. 16, 2021 at 5:43 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MUHLENBERG, Ky. (WBKO) - Muhlenberg County Health Department reports 4 new cases of COVID-19.

The current case total for Muhlenberg County is currently 2,804 cases.

MCHD is currently managing 42 active cases, and asks for patients as they are working as quickly as possible.

They are offering free COVID-19 testing at Graham Fire Department on March 22, 2021.

Call 270-754-3200 for an appointment.

It is crucial that everyone in the community continue working together to combat community spread of this virus, #TeamMuhlenberg.

MCHD will continue working with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and the Kentucky Department for Public Health (DPH) to identify and contact those who may have been exposed to the individuals.

These individuals will be monitored for fever and respiratory symptoms.

These individuals are residents of Muhlenberg County, however additional details about the about these cases cannot be provided because of medical privacy laws.

The best ways to prevent the spread of illness are to follow these safety tips:

● Wear a mask when you are with any person that does not live in your household, especially if you cannot maintain a physical distance of 6 feet or more.

● Wash your hands frequently with soap and water.

● Avoid close contact with people who are sick.

● Avoid touching your face.

● Stay home when you are sick.

● Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces using a regular household cleaning 6spray or wipe.

● Follow the guidance provided by Governor Andy Beshear.

This virus can be spread by respiratory droplets.

Symptoms of COVID19 may include fever, cough or shortness of breath.

Individuals who are experiencing symptoms should call:

1. Muhlenberg County Health Department for a mobile test site appointment or

2. Owensboro Health number 1-877-888-6647 or

3. Community Health Centers of Western Ky at 270-338-5777 or

4. Visit an urgent care center or

5. Contact your health care provider.

If you have questions or need additional help go to kycovid19.ky.gov , call the state hotline at 1-800- 722-5725, or call the Muhlenberg County Health Department at 270-754-3200.

Please see our Facebook page for the latest information.

Copyright 2021 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

“I knew a lot about recovery but I never wanted to apply, like, I couldn’t get my mind right. I...
‘Prayers really work’: Misty Loman shares recovery story behind viral photos
Kentucky State Police are heading to an officer-involved shooting in Russellville.
Fatal collision on Cumberland Parkway causes closure
Authorities used armored vehicles and riot shields to take suspect into custody.
Arrest made in slaying of Kentucky man in burning car
Mariah Huff of Glasgow was arrested on assault and wanton endangerment charges.
Glasgow woman arrested after domestic dispute where man was stabbed
The Logan County Sheriff's Office retrieved a large amount of cash during a Friday drug-related...
Two men arrested in Logan County on drug-related charges

Latest News

The Barren River District Health Department reported new COVID-19 numbers
Barren River District Health Department confirms 28,398 cases of COVID-19 in the district
Biden hits the road, eyes next relief steps
Biden hits the road, eyes next relief steps
Kids vaccinated in trial amid COVID surge fears
Kids vaccinated in trial amid COVID surge fears
President Joe Biden speaks to the gathered media members upon arrival at the White House in...
White House expects 22M doses distributed in next week