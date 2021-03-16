Muhlenberg County man arrested after 3-county pursuit

Central City, KY. (March 15, 2021) – The Kentucky State Police say Senior Officer John Mark Sweeney saw a 2015 Chevrolet pickup pulling a small trailer commit a traffic violation at 3:23 p.m. Monday March 15, 2021.

Sweeney tried to stop the vehicle when the driver, 33-year-old Andrew Toll of Bremen, stopped briefly, before speeding off. The pursuit entered into McClean County where Toll struck a McClean County Deputy’s vehicle.

Deputies were able to deflate the tires slowing the pursuit, which continued into Davies County where Toll finally stopped and was taken into custody charged with the following:

Speeding

Reckless Driving

Fleeing/Evading Police

Wanton Endangerment 1st

Resisting Arrest

Toll was taken to the Davies County Detention Center.

Copyright 2021 WBKO. All rights reserved.