Showers and Storms for St. Patrick’s Day!

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Tuesday was TERRIFIC, but get ready for some big changes Wednesday as our next system arrives. This one brings numerous showers and thunderstorms to the region, with a shot at a few strong storms late Wednesday night into the early morning hours of Thursday.

St. Patrick’s Day will bring showers and breezy conditions back to the region along with thunderstorms in the afternoon, evening and overnight. As of Tuesday evening, South-Central Kentucky is under a Marginal Risk (category 1 out of 5) for one or two isolated strong to severe storms possible Wednesday evening as well as Thursday to the east. Main threats with any stronger storm will be hail, gusty winds and locally heavy rainfall possible. Total rainfall amounts for Wednesday and Thursday will likely be 1″-2″ with locally higher amounts possible in storms across south-central Kentucky.

The rain ends Thursday night into Friday morning as drier, cooler air moves back in! Mostly cloudy skies will blanket the region Friday before some partial clearing develops in the later afternoon. Then we have a cool night Friday night into Saturday as lows will be near freezing in the area - fitting as Friday is the LAST day of the winter season! The weekend looks nicer with a warming trend under mostly sunny skies! Saturday at 4:37 a.m. C.D.T. will officially be the start of the Vernal Equinox, or spring! Spring-like weather is favorable beyond the 7 day as the extended outlook through the latter half of March will be seasonable with temperatures and moisture!

Bowling Green 3 day forecast:

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy and breezy. Showers and a few thunderstorms likely. High 68. Low 55. Winds SE at 13 mph.

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy and breezy with scattered showers. High 64, Low 42, winds SW-14

FRIDAY: AM Clouds, then partly sunny. Chilly. High 53, Low 32, winds N-11

Tuesday’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Today’s High: 75

Today’s Low: 55

Normal High: 60

Normal Low: 37

Record High: 84 (1945)

Record Low: 12 (1900)

Today’s Precip: 0.00″

Monthly Precip: 0.89″ (-1.30″)

Yearly Precip: 12.92″ (+3.16″)

Today’s Snowfall: 0.0″

Seasonal Snowfall: 8.8″

Today’s Sunset: 6:54 p.m.

Tomorrow’s Sunrise: 6:53 a.m.

Health & Allergies:

Air Quality: Good (Ozone Count: 22 / Small Particulate Matter: 53)

UV Index: Mod (5)

Pollen Count: Moderate (7.0 - Trees)

Mold Count: Low (1323 Mold Spore Count)

