Some clouds, but dry for a warm Tuesday forecast

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - After a soggy start to the week yesterday, we enter Tuesday with some moisture near the surface, which has resulted in some valley fog in portions of the Commonwealth. Today will be dry, but we have more rain and storms in the coming days!

We have a dry day in store, but showers and storms are on the way by midweek! (WBKO)

Tuesday looks quiet with warm highs in the 70s under partly to mostly cloudy skies! Then, things turn more active again Wednesday and Thursday. St. Patrick’s Day will bring showers and breezy conditions back to the region along with thunderstorms in the afternoon, evening and overnight. As of Tuesday morning, south-central Kentucky is under a Marginal Risk (category 1 out of 5) for one or two isolated strong to severe storms possible Wednesday evening as well as Thursday to the east. Main threats with any stronger storm will be hail, gusty winds and locally heavy rainfall possible. Total rainfall amounts for Wednesday and Thursday will likely be 1″-2″ with locally higher amounts possible in storms across south-central Kentucky.

The rain ends Thursday night into Friday morning as drier, cooler air moves back in! Mostly cloudy skies will blanket the region Friday before some partial clearing develops in the later afternoon. Then we have a cool night Friday night into Saturday as lows will be near freezing in the area - fitting as Friday is the LAST day of the winter season! The weekend looks nicer with a warming trend under mostly sunny skies! Saturday at 4:37 a.m. C.D.T. will officially be the start of the Vernal Equinox, or spring! Spring-like weather is favorable beyond the 7 day as the extended outlook through the latter half of March will be seasonable with temperatures and moisture!

Bowling Green 3 day forecast:

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy. Warmer. High 72. Low 47. Winds SW at 11 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Cloudy with scattered showers/storms likely. Breezy. High 68. Low 55. Winds SE at 13 mph.

THURSDAY: Cloudy with scattered showers/storms possible. Breezy. High 64. Low 42. Winds SW at 14 mph.

Tuesday’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Record High Today: 84 (1945)

Record Low Today: 12 (1900)

Normal High: 60

Normal Low: 37

Sunrise: 6:55 a.m.

Sunset: 6:54 p.m.

Health & Allergies:

Air Quality: Moderate (Ozone Count: 22 / Small Particulate Matter: 53)

UV Index: Moderate (5 - Sunburn Time if Unprotected: 40 minutes)

Pollen Count: High (7.0 - Trees)

Mold Count: Low (1107 Mold Spore Count)

Monday’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Yesterday’s High: 63

Yesterday’s Low: 48

Yesterday’s Precip: 0.40″

Monthly Precip: 0.89″ (-1.15″)

Yearly Precip: 12.92″ (+3.31″)

Yesterday’s Snowfall: 0.0″

Seasonal Snowfall: 8.8″

Copyright 2021 WBKO. All rights reserved.