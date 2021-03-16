Special Needs Expo to include virtual networking, in-person open house events

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - There are resources in our community for those who have learning difficulties, a physical disability or emotional and behavioral challenges, you just need to know how to access them. If that applies to you or someone in your family, you can get connected at the Special Needs Expo on Saturday, March 27.

The Special Needs Expo is a chance for individuals and families with special needs/special medical needs in the BRADD area (Allen, Barren, Butler, Edmonson, Hart, Logan, Metcalfe, Monroe, Simpson, and Warren counties) to learn more about the services available to them and to feel inspired and empowered.

This year’s event is a hybrid of online and in-person activities, with a virtual expo from 9:30 a.m. to noon, followed by a virtual networking event from noon to 1:00 p.m.

In-person open house events will be from 1:00 to 3:00 p.m. at the following places:

Bowling Green Orthotics + Prosthetics (The Kidz Club on site) - 1711 Ashley Circle Suite #8

The HIVE: Habilitation, Information, Vocation & Education, Inc. - 1818 US 31W Bypass

The Kid SpOt Center, LLC - 944 Fields Drive, Suite 102

