Tennessee man’s body found in Allen County

ADOLPHUS, Ky. (March 16, 2021) – Kentucky State Police Post 3, Bowling Green is currently conducting a death investigation after a man’s body was found in the Adolphus area of Allen County.

KSP Post 3 received a call from the Allen County Sheriff’s Office just after 10:00 a.m. Tuesday requesting KSP to investigate. They found the body of 55-year-old James E. Russell of Westmoreland, TN in a field near his vehicle in the 200 block of Andrew Jackson Highway in Allen County.

Russell was reported missing to Tennessee authorities early Tuesday morning. A cause of death is unknown at this time and an autopsy and toxicology have been scheduled for Wednesday at the State Medical Examiner’s Office in Louisville.

The ongoing investigation is being conducted by the Kentucky State Police. Detectives were assisted on scene by the Allen County Sheriff’s Office and Allen County Coroner’s Office.

Copyright 2021 WBKO. All rights reserved.