Advertisement

Tennessee man’s body found in Allen County

Tennessee man's body found in Allen County
Tennessee man's body found in Allen County(WBKO)
By WBKO News Staff
Published: Mar. 16, 2021 at 4:09 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ADOLPHUS, Ky. (March 16, 2021) – Kentucky State Police Post 3, Bowling Green is currently conducting a death investigation after a man’s body was found in the Adolphus area of Allen County.

KSP Post 3 received a call from the Allen County Sheriff’s Office just after 10:00 a.m. Tuesday requesting KSP to investigate. They found the body of 55-year-old James E. Russell of Westmoreland, TN in a field near his vehicle in the 200 block of Andrew Jackson Highway in Allen County. 

Russell was reported missing to Tennessee authorities early Tuesday morning.  A cause of death is unknown at this time and an autopsy and toxicology have been scheduled for Wednesday at the State Medical Examiner’s Office in Louisville.

The ongoing investigation is being conducted by the Kentucky State Police. Detectives were assisted on scene by the Allen County Sheriff’s Office and Allen County Coroner’s Office.

Copyright 2021 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

“I knew a lot about recovery but I never wanted to apply, like, I couldn’t get my mind right. I...
‘Prayers really work’: Misty Loman shares recovery story behind viral photos
Kentucky State Police are heading to an officer-involved shooting in Russellville.
Fatal collision on Cumberland Parkway causes closure
Authorities used armored vehicles and riot shields to take suspect into custody.
Arrest made in slaying of Kentucky man in burning car
Mariah Huff of Glasgow was arrested on assault and wanton endangerment charges.
Glasgow woman arrested after domestic dispute where man was stabbed
The Logan County Sheriff's Office retrieved a large amount of cash during a Friday drug-related...
Two men arrested in Logan County on drug-related charges

Latest News

Decrease in flu cases
Masks bring down flu cases for 2020-2021 flu season
Doctor discusses Colon Cancer Awareness Month
Local doctor discusses Colon Cancer Awareness Month and the importance of screenings
Kentucky Coronavirus
Gov. Beshear gives COVID-19 update
WKU announces food venues for Commons at Helm Library
WKU announces food venues for Commons at Helm Library