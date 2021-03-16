Advertisement

WKU announces food venues for Commons at Helm Library

By WBKO News Staff
Published: Mar. 16, 2021 at 2:47 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Western Kentucky University President Timothy C. Caboni announced Tuesday the food venues that will occupy the WKU Commons at Helm Library when it opens this fall.

President Caboni says it will be a major focus for the top of the Hill, blending collaborative meetings and study spaces with food and beverage.

“We have designed this common, learning space to be warm, inviting, and comfortable - where students feel at home and where they feel at ease to study, to collaborate, to converse, and let’s not forget to dine,” President Caboni said.

The venues include Panda Express; Moe’s Southwest; Rising Roll; and the locally-owned Spencer’s Coffee and Lost River Pizza Company. There will also be a space where venues will rotate every few weeks. This fall, those will include Tavolino – Fresh Italian Fare; Ever Grains – Food for Wellness; and Barbecue District – Fire It Up.

Space will also be provided for pop-up shops that may stay for a few weeks to give the WKU community a taste of what they offer in brick-and-mortar restaurants.

The $35 million project began in January 2020.

