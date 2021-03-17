Advertisement

Biden: Cuomo should resign if investigation confirms claims

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo speaks at a vaccination site on Monday, March 8, 2021, in New York.
New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo speaks at a vaccination site on Monday, March 8, 2021, in New York.(AP Photo/Seth Wenig, Pool)
By Associated Press
Published: Mar. 16, 2021 at 8:01 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) — President Joe Biden said Tuesday New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo should resign if the state attorney general’s investigation confirms the sexual harassment allegations against him.

Biden made the remarks in an interview with ABC News that is scheduled to air Wednesday morning. When asked by anchor George Stephanopoulos if the investigation confirms the claims of the women, should Cuomo resign, Biden said “yes,” adding, “I think he’d probably end up being prosecuted, too.”

“It takes a lot of courage to come forward so the presumption is it should be taken seriously,” Biden said. “And it should be investigated, and that’s what’s underway now.”

Cuomo is facing allegations that he sexually harassed or behaved inappropriately toward multiple women, including several former staffers.

He also faces an allegation that he groped a female staff member under her shirt after summoning her to the governor’s mansion in Albany late last year. He has denied touching any women inappropriately.

The three-term governor has rejected calls for his resignation from fellow Democrats, including New York’s two U.S. senators, Chuck Schumer and Kirsten Gillibrand, and has asked New Yorkers to await the results of an investigation headed by state Attorney General Letitia James.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

“I knew a lot about recovery but I never wanted to apply, like, I couldn’t get my mind right. I...
‘Prayers really work’: Misty Loman shares recovery story behind viral photos
Kentucky State Police are heading to an officer-involved shooting in Russellville.
Fatal collision on Cumberland Parkway causes closure
Authorities used armored vehicles and riot shields to take suspect into custody.
Arrest made in slaying of Kentucky man in burning car
Tennessee man's body found in Allen County
Tennessee man’s body found in Allen County
Mariah Huff of Glasgow was arrested on assault and wanton endangerment charges.
Glasgow woman arrested after domestic dispute where man was stabbed

Latest News

Driving course at NCM Motorsports Park
Drivers training course returns at NCM Motorsports Park
Pop-up clinic at Bowling Green First Church of the Nazarene
International Center of Kentucky and Barren River District Health Department team up for pop-up vaccine clinic for underserved communities
Law enforcement officials confer outside a massage parlor following a shooting on Tuesday,...
Georgia massage parlor shootings leave 8 dead; man captured
FILE - In this Oct. 28, 2019, file photo, Tiger Woods smiles during the winner's ceremony after...
Tiger Woods returns to Florida to recover from car crash