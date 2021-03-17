Bowling Green boys and girls advance to 14th District Championship game

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - It was a good night to be a Purple. As both the boys and the girls’ teams took care of business and advanced to the 14th district championship game.

First up it was coach Calvin Head and the Lady Purples in a semi-final matchup against the Warren East Lady Raiders. The Lady Purples were simply too much from start to finish and they get a nice win 66-39.

Next was the boy’s game where the Purples faced off against the South Warren Spartans. South came into this one after defeating Warren East the night before. But that didn’t matter as BG dominated this one from the second quarter on. Purples win in a big way 52-18.

