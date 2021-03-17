Advertisement

Bowling Green boys and girls advance to 14th District Championship game

Bowling Green vs South Warren
Bowling Green vs South Warren(Jeff Lightsy)
By Jeff Lightsy
Published: Mar. 16, 2021 at 9:33 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - It was a good night to be a Purple. As both the boys and the girls’ teams took care of business and advanced to the 14th district championship game.

First up it was coach Calvin Head and the Lady Purples in a semi-final matchup against the Warren East Lady Raiders. The Lady Purples were simply too much from start to finish and they get a nice win 66-39.

Next was the boy’s game where the Purples faced off against the South Warren Spartans. South came into this one after defeating Warren East the night before. But that didn’t matter as BG dominated this one from the second quarter on. Purples win in a big way 52-18.

Copyright 2021 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

“I knew a lot about recovery but I never wanted to apply, like, I couldn’t get my mind right. I...
‘Prayers really work’: Misty Loman shares recovery story behind viral photos
Kentucky State Police are heading to an officer-involved shooting in Russellville.
Fatal collision on Cumberland Parkway causes closure
Authorities used armored vehicles and riot shields to take suspect into custody.
Arrest made in slaying of Kentucky man in burning car
Tennessee man's body found in Allen County
Tennessee man’s body found in Allen County
Mariah Huff of Glasgow was arrested on assault and wanton endangerment charges.
Glasgow woman arrested after domestic dispute where man was stabbed

Latest News

Mark Nelson named head coach of Warren Central Football
Mark Nelson named head football coach for Warren Central
FILE - In this Oct. 28, 2019, file photo, Tiger Woods smiles during the winner's ceremony after...
Tiger Woods returns to Florida to recover from car crash
South Warren defeated Warren East 61-50 in the opening round in the 14th District Tournament.
Spartans beats Raiders 61-50; advance to district tournament semifinals
Warren East takes down South Warren 45-36 in the opening round of the 14th District Tournament.
Lady Raiders win opening round of district tourney; advance to face Bowling Green