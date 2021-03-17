Drivers training course returns at NCM Motorsports Park

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Do you or someone else need a driving refresher course?

Andy Pilgrim and the NCM Motorsports Park will be offering that course starting this weekend.

Last fall, Pilgrim announced the drivers training course.

He says they had a good response and decided to bring it back.

It is available to anyone no matter what age and it is free.

“This is for the community of Bowling Green and the surrounding areas to come and utilize it, we’re going to open it as much as we possibly can. But we certainly want the community, it’s open to anyone, at no cost and you’ll get a classroom session held by myself and also myself and other instructors will be out on the driving course, each session is about two hours long. But of course, people can stay as long as they want and we welcome everybody.”

You’ll need to bring your own vehicle to the course, and you can register and read more about it at tsef.org.

Copyright 2021 WBKO. All rights reserved.