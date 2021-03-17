International Center of Kentucky and Barren River District Health Department team up for pop-up vaccine clinic for underserved communities

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - As the COVID-19 vaccine continues to get administered, we are seeing more and more pop-up clinics everywhere.

On Tuesday, the International Center of Kentucky and The Barren River District Health Department, teamed up to serve those who may be feeling left out, the refugee and immigrant communities.

Angel Parker, a Health Educator with the Barren River District Health Department spoke on the vaccine clinic, “we are doing the Johnson and Johnson it’s a one dose. We have actually partnered with the International Center here in Bowling Green, to reach those underserved communities that we’re having such a difficult time reaching.”

In the pop-up clinic at Bowling Green First Church of the Nazarene, translators were at the site whenever they were needed.

“Having a translator is very important to us, just because not only is it beneficial on our end, being able to communicate because communication is the number one thing that’s important in any situation. But it also gives a sense of home, a sense of comfort,” said Parker.

Sister Anne Marie Joshua, the Youth Coordinator at the International Center of Kentucky spoke on how they had to go out into the community and educate others in an effort to make people sign up to get vaccinated.

“So one of the things we did is to make sure that they are very well educated about the vaccine, I and some of our clients, we have to go door to door, making sure that they’re very much informed about the vaccination and also to get them to schedule to come here today,” said Sister Anne.

Sister Anne also spoke on the hesitancy of some, “some of them are not very comfortable getting the vaccine this time they want to wait for some time, we try to convince them that the vaccine is safe. But for those of them who are ready, we also provided transportation for them to be able to get here today so that there is no barrier for them getting here and getting the immunization.”

Susan Mkanta, a translator was optimistic about the turnout, “today we have a good number, but I’m telling you next time, a lot of people want to come out because they see leaders, they see people they trust, they see people the value is coming out and get the vaccination.”

Sister Anne adds, “if you’re a refugee in Bowling Green, and you’re listening to me right now, the vaccine is very safe. Feel free to contact us at International Center so that we can schedule you for the next vaccine clinic.”

