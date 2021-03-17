Kentucky Toyota plant hits 13 million vehicles produced

GEORGETOWN, Ky. (AP) - Kentucky’s Toyota plant in Georgetown, the automaker’s largest worldwide production plant, has built 13 million vehicles.

The RAV4 hybrid rolled off the line at the Toyota Motor Manufacturing Kentucky plant earlier this month.

It was the 13 millionth vehicle built since the plant opened in Kentucky in 1988.

The company said it has invested about $1.5 billion in the Kentucky plant since 2017. The 1,300-acre Georgetown plant employs more than 10,000 people.

