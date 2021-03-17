Advertisement

Legislation for teacher’s hybrid pension plan heading to the governor’s desk

By Associated Press
Published: Mar. 17, 2021 at 7:25 AM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) - Kentucky lawmakers have given final approval to a bill to change retirement benefits for new teachers hired starting next year.

Supporters say the measure would relieve some pressure on the troubled public pension plan for teachers without solving its massive unfunded liability.

Opponents say the changes would become a deterrent in recruiting people into teaching.

The House voted Tuesday night to send the bill to Gov. Andy Beshear.

The bill would not affect teachers already enrolled in the retirement system. The bill calls for new Kentucky teachers hired starting in 2022 to be placed into a new “hybrid” pension tier.

