Mark Nelson named head football coach for Warren Central

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) -Warren Central High School has named Mark Nelson as the new head coach of the Dragons Football program, the school announced Tuesday.

Nelson has been working as an assistant coach at Portland High School in Tennessee since 2014.

The new head coach is certainly familiar with Warren County. Nelson served as head coach at Greenwood High School from 2001-2009. In this final season, Nelson led the Gators to the State Semifinals.

Nelson was then selected to begin the football program at South Warren High School. The Spartans played three seasons of varsity football during his tenure, playing in two regional finals.

Copyright 2021 WBKO. All rights reserved.