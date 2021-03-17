Med Center Health announces vaccinations now open for all individuals, ages 16+

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Due to the availability of more vaccination sites in the area, Med Center Health is now be scheduling any person 16 and older for the COVID vaccine.

Text COVID to 270-796-4400 to schedule your appointment. If you need to cancel an appointment, please text CANCEL to 270-796-3200 or to reschedule, please text RESCHEDULE to 270-796-3200.

