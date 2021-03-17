Members of the Kentucky National Guard to remain in Washington DC until May

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) - Kentucky National Guard officials say dozens of its members will continue supporting the U.S. Capitol Police and the Washington, D.C., National Guard through May 23.

The Kentucky Guard will reduce its numbers from the 150 personnel there now to about 70.

Nearly 2,300 National Guard members will continue the support mission following the Jan. 6 riot.

Volunteers from the 149th Maneuver Enhancement Brigade out of Richmond and airmen with the 123rd Airlift Wing out of Louisville began returning to Kentucky last week.

