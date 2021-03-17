Robert Fischer Jr. named Provost at WKU

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Western Kentucky University has named Robert “Bud” U. Fischer Jr. Provost and Vice President for Academic Affairs beginning July 1.

Dr. Fischer is the dean of the College of Basic and Applied Sciences at Middle Tennessee State University in Murfreesboro.

“Dr. Fischer has a record of success in elevating the universities where he has held leadership positions,” WKU President Timothy C. Caboni said. “His experience with applied learning, improvements in retention and graduation rates and familiarity with growing sponsored research all are relevant to continuing WKU’s climb to greater heights as we implement our strategic plan.”

Dr. Fischer said he is honored and excited to join WKU.

“This is a special place that provides tremendous opportunities to change the lives of students and entire communities through education, research, innovation and service,” he said. “During my interviews and visit, I learned about WKU’s strong commitment to its students and to student success. These are the same values that I have focused on throughout my career and I look forward to working with my new colleagues to build on that foundation and engage in the innovative thinking and strategic development that will help define the future of this amazing institution.”

Dr. Fischer said the role WKU plays in serving first-generation students has special significance for him.

“My career speaks volumes about the transformational impact of higher education,” he said. “I’ve been privileged to mature from a first-generation college student to a professor of Biology and a university administrator, and I look forward to working with the WKU community to continue providing similar, life-transforming opportunities to WKU students.”

Prior to joining MTSU in 2012, Dr. Fischer was chair of the Department of Biology at the University of Alabama at Birmingham; associate chair of the Department of Biological Sciences at Eastern Illinois University and a tenured professor.

Dr. Fischer has a Ph.D. in evolutionary biology from the University of South Carolina, a master’s degree in environmental biology from State University College at Buffalo and a bachelor’s degree in ecology from State University College of Environmental Science and Forestry in Syracuse, New York.

Dr. Fischer will have the rank of a tenured full professor.

He will replace Cheryl Stevens who is stepping down as acting provost on June 30 and retiring at the end of the fall semester.

