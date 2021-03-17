Showers and storms move in St. Patrick’s Day

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - After a very nice Tuesday with a mix of sun and clouds and highs in the mid 70s, we shift the tone for St. Patrick’s Day as the dry luck runs out.

Remember if you are using your wipers, you'll need to have your headlights on so other drivers can see you PLUS you can see better in the wet conditions! (WBKO)

St. Patrick’s Day will start off partly to mostly cloudy with patchy fog possible towards Lake Cumberland and Dale Hollow Lake. Temperatures will start off in the upper 40s and low 50s before showers move in later in the morning after 9 a.m. Winds will also pick up during the day out of the south and east between 10 to 20 miles per hour with gusts as high as 30 miles per hour out of the south to bring highs in the mid 60s for most of the region. Later in the evening and overnight, we’ll also have thunderstorms embedded in the showers. Some storms could be on the strong side and could bring marginal hail and gusty winds. This is why the Storm Prediction Center has placed south-central Kentucky under a Marginal Risk (category 1 out of 5) for one or two isolated strong to severe storms possible for Wednesday evening into the early morning hours of Thursday. Locally heavy rainfall is also a threat in any thunderstorm, and that is also why the Weather Prediction Center has placed portions of south-central Kentucky under a Slight Risk (category 2 of 4) of excessive rainfall. Though total rainfall amounts into early Thursday morning will generally be around 1″ with some spots towards central Kentucky seeing closer to 2″, thunderstorms could bring locally higher amounts, which could pose a concern for nearby streams, creeks and rivers. Have a way to receive alerts just in case a warning is issued for storms or flooding. We do NOT anticipate any widespread flooding because, again, this will be a localized threat if it occurs.

Thursday will be a quieter day in comparison to Wednesday - as we will start off mainly dry under mostly cloudy skies with isolated showers in the region. This will be because south-central Kentucky will be in what is called a “dry slot,” or an area of dry air that is in between frontal boundaries in a low pressure system. Then during the afternoon, showers will move back into the region, but will only be light rain at best. Winds will be out of the southwest for most of the day between 10 to 20 miles per hour with gusts as high as 30 miles per hour. High temperatures will only be in the mid 60s, and this will likely be during the morning or near midday before cooler, wet air moves back in.

Once the system moves off to the east, we’ll have a cool end to the final day of the winter season! Mostly cloudy skies will blanket the region Friday before some partial clearing develops in the later afternoon. Then we have a cool and mostly clear night late Friday into Saturday as lows will be near freezing in the area! The weekend looks nicer with a warming trend under mostly sunny skies! Saturday at 4:37 a.m. C.D.T. will officially be the start of the Vernal Equinox, or spring! We’ll be dry for Sunday and Monday with mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies and highs will be in the mid 60s! Showers will return by the middle of the work week with temperatures remaining in the 60s. Spring-like weather is favorable beyond the 7 day as the extended outlook through the latter half of March will be seasonable with temperatures and moisture!

Bowling Green 3 day forecast:

WEDNESDAY: Cloudy with scattered showers/storms likely. Breezy. High 68. Low 55. Winds SE at 13 mph.

THURSDAY: Cloudy with scattered showers/storms possible. Breezy. High 64. Low 40. Winds SW at 14 mph.

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy. Breezy and cooler. High 53. Low 32. Winds N at 14 mph.

Wednesday’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Record High Today: 86 (1894)

Record Low Today: 16 (1900)

Normal High: 60

Normal Low: 37

Sunrise: 6:53 a.m.

Sunset: 6:55 p.m.

Health & Allergies:

Air Quality: Good (Ozone Count: 26 / Small Particulate Matter: 27)

UV Index: Low (2 - Sunburn Time if Unprotected: N/A minutes)

Pollen Count: Moderate (7.2 - Trees)

Mold Count: Low (1118 Mold Spore Count)

Tuesday’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Yesterday’s High: 75

Yesterday’s Low: 50

Yesterday’s Precip: 0.00″

Monthly Precip: 0.89″ (-1.30″)

Yearly Precip: 12.92″ (+3.16″)

Yesterday’s Snowfall: 0.0″

Seasonal Snowfall: 8.8″

Copyright 2021 WBKO. All rights reserved.