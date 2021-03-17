Transportation officials weigh option of new I-65 interchange in southern Warren County

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet in partnership with the Bowling Green-Warren County Metropolitan Planning Organization hosted a virtual meeting on Tuesday to discuss research on potentially adding a new interchange along I-65 in Warren County.

This is the second publicly held meeting since the feasibility study began in May of 2020. The event was also designed to get the community’s input on where the new exit would go, they also included a “no-build” option.

Transportation officials are looking to put the new interchange either off of Carter Sims Road, Richpond Road, or Woodburn Allen Springs Road. They have studied the pros and cons of each option, finding can be found by clicking here.

Officials are still looking to receive input and questions about the potential new project. Written comments will be accepted from March 16 to April 1 through the study survey located at this link.

Copyright 2021 WBKO. All rights reserved.