Advertisement

Woman accused of sticking gun in Muhlenberg County deputy’s face

Victoria Perry
Victoria Perry(WBKO)
By WBKO News Staff
Published: Mar. 16, 2021 at 11:07 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH CARROLLTON, Ky. (WBKO) - The Muhlenberg County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of a suspicious vehicle at The South Carrollton Methodist Church on March 9, 2021 where Sergeant Wade Griggs found a black sedan behind the church, occupied by a man and a woman. The man appeared to be heavily under the influence of a controlled substance and complained of being too intoxicated to be arrested.

While Sgt. Griggs tried to get EMS on scene for the man, police say the woman sat back in the vehicle and put a loaded 9mm handgun in Sgt. Griggs’ face. They say man then took off running while the woman was being apprehended.

The man was later found hiding in a nearby business. During a search of the vehicle, deputies say multiple containers of methamphetamine were discovered, along with a loaded 12 gauge pump shotgun.

Sgt Griggs arrested and charged 32-year-old Victoria Perry from Browns, Illinois with Trafficking in a Controlled Substance 1st degree (methamphetamine) and Attempted Murder of a Police Officer.

Sgt. Griggs also arrested and charged 40-year-old Brandon Sikes from Cloverport, Kentucky with trafficking methamphetamine (firearm enhanced). Both suspects were taken to the Muhlenberg County Detention Center.

Copyright 2021 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

“I knew a lot about recovery but I never wanted to apply, like, I couldn’t get my mind right. I...
‘Prayers really work’: Misty Loman shares recovery story behind viral photos
Tennessee man's body found in Allen County
Tennessee man’s body found in Allen County
Kentucky State Police are heading to an officer-involved shooting in Russellville.
Fatal collision on Cumberland Parkway causes closure
Authorities used armored vehicles and riot shields to take suspect into custody.
Arrest made in slaying of Kentucky man in burning car
Mariah Huff of Glasgow was arrested on assault and wanton endangerment charges.
Glasgow woman arrested after domestic dispute where man was stabbed

Latest News

Interstate 65
Transportation officials weigh option of new I-65 interchange in southern Warren County
Driving course at NCM Motorsports Park
Drivers training course returns at NCM Motorsports Park
Pop-up clinic at Bowling Green First Church of the Nazarene
International Center of Kentucky and Barren River District Health Department team up for pop-up vaccine clinic for underserved communities
Do over year for Kentucky student sees bipartisan support
Do over year for Kentucky students sees bipartisan support