Woman accused of sticking gun in Muhlenberg County deputy’s face

SOUTH CARROLLTON, Ky. (WBKO) - The Muhlenberg County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of a suspicious vehicle at The South Carrollton Methodist Church on March 9, 2021 where Sergeant Wade Griggs found a black sedan behind the church, occupied by a man and a woman. The man appeared to be heavily under the influence of a controlled substance and complained of being too intoxicated to be arrested.

While Sgt. Griggs tried to get EMS on scene for the man, police say the woman sat back in the vehicle and put a loaded 9mm handgun in Sgt. Griggs’ face. They say man then took off running while the woman was being apprehended.

The man was later found hiding in a nearby business. During a search of the vehicle, deputies say multiple containers of methamphetamine were discovered, along with a loaded 12 gauge pump shotgun.

Sgt Griggs arrested and charged 32-year-old Victoria Perry from Browns, Illinois with Trafficking in a Controlled Substance 1st degree (methamphetamine) and Attempted Murder of a Police Officer.

Sgt. Griggs also arrested and charged 40-year-old Brandon Sikes from Cloverport, Kentucky with trafficking methamphetamine (firearm enhanced). Both suspects were taken to the Muhlenberg County Detention Center.

Copyright 2021 WBKO. All rights reserved.