A Chilly Finish to Winter!

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - After some sunshine and a decent Thursday morning, clouds and scattered showers returned during the afternoon. Rain is gone by Friday morning, but our week ends on a nippy note!

Friday marks the final day of Winter, and fittingly enough, the season will end on the chilly side! Highs Friday will struggle to reach the low 50s, with clouds slowly giving way to sunshine. At least the first weekend of Spring looks brighter, not to mention warmer! Daytime readings return to near 60 Saturday and into the mid 60s Sunday. Dry weather continues into Monday.

Moving into next week, our next frontal system shows up toward mid-week. This will bring us a good chance of showers developing late Tuesday, persisting into Wednesday and Thursday. Highs climb into the upper 60s early next week, approaching 70 Wednesday.

Bowling Green 3 day forecast:

FRIDAY: AM Clouds, then partly sunny. Chilly. High 53, Low 32, winds N-14

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny and warmer. High 61, Low 36, winds NE-7

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny and warmer. High 65, Low 37, winds SE-7

Thursday’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Today’s High: 64

Today’s Low: 53

Normal High: 61

Normal Low: 38

Record High: 87 (1908)

Record Low: 14 (1902)

Today’s Precip: 0.08″

Monthly Precip: 1.75″ (-0.73″)

Yearly Precip: 13.78″ (+3.23″)

Today’s Snowfall: 0.0″

Seasonal Snowfall: 8.8″

Today’s Sunset: 6:56 p.m.

Tomorrow’s Sunrise: 6:50 a.m.

Health & Allergies:

Air Quality: Good (Ozone Count: 21 / Small Particulate Matter: 13)

UV Index: Low (2)

Pollen Count: Moderate (7.2 - Trees)

Mold Count: Low (1323 Mold Spore Count)

