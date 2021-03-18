Aviation Heritage Park in need of donations for museum construction

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) -The Aviation Heritage Park’s Museum now has a roof and soon will have a floor.

13 news has been documenting the construction of the museum since the beginning and just in a short amount of time a lot of progress has been made.

A lot of progress has been made on the Aviation Heritage Park Museum. This week they’re working on pouring the concrete floors.@wbkotv pic.twitter.com/w9GX7e7rRc — Allison Baker (@AllisonB_13News) March 18, 2021

“We hope to have the entire structure done by the end of the year. We are still fundraising--we are fundraising as fast as we can. We just know that there are supporters and patriots out there in Bowling Green and Warren County and everywhere that WBKO will be seen that would like to support this effort,” said Bob Pitchford, Aviation Heritage Park, Board of Directors.

The museum is a project the park has been working on for years and will house aviation artifacts, a flight simulator, and can also be used as an event space.

“We designed it to look like an aircraft hanger but there will be so much more inside than just the hanger itself. There are educational facilities we are going to have a flight simulator we are going to have a lot of things for school kids to do,” added Pitchford.

If you would like to donate to the Aviation Heritage Park’s Museum project you can go to their website, their Facebook page or drop off a donation in the donation box at the park at 1825 Three Springs Road.

Aviation Heritage Park is also bringing back their open cockpit day this year as well. It will be on April 24 from 10 a.m to 2 p.m. You can check out all of the aircraft at the park and the museum’s progress.

Copyright 2021 WBKO. All rights reserved.