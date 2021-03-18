IRS extends tax filing deadline to May 17

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) -Last year the tax filing deadline was extended and it looks like the 2020 tax season will look very similar as the deadline has been extended into May.

“They have extended the deadline for individuals to May 17. But particularly if you’re expecting a refund, they encourage you to go in and get that return filed quickly,” said Leann Tinsley, Certified Tax Specialist.

Typically the deadline to file taxes is April 15. With the deadline being extended two years in a row this has added on extra work onto those in the financial field.

“We expect the season to have an abrupt halt on April 15. Which this each year and last year we didn’t see that happen. So it just extended the workload in a way that we have never seen before,” added Tinsley.

According to Tinsely, many Americans have already filed this year ahead of the deadline.

“People have been getting in quite early this year. I know they need some financial relief, and they’re looking for those refunds as soon as possible,” said Tinsley.

If you are filing taxes and did not receive a stimulus payment in 2020, it is possible you qualify for the recovery rebate credit.

“This is the process that you’ll go through when you do file your return. They have a recovery rebate credit and those questions will be asked by your tax preparer, whether you received the stimulus and how much you did receive. The IRS is going to calculate whether you should have or not, and then you will get that credit on this year’s return,” Tinsley added.

The deadline to file your taxes is May 17.

Copyright 2021 WBKO. All rights reserved.