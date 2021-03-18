Kentucky National Guard members assist at regional vaccine site in Bowling Green

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Soldiers from the Kentucky Army National Guard have been assisting at the COVID-19 vaccination site in Bowling Green since its inception on January 24.

“As of March 12, this vaccine site has administered about 12,000 of the Pfizer vaccines at a rate of about 700 first doses and 700 second doses per day,” said Capt. Thomas Czartorski, commander of Charlie Company, 1st Battalion, 149th Infantry. Czartorski was the officer in charge of the Guardsmen in Bowling Green.

At least 25 soldiers are working at the vaccine distribution site located at the old Sears in the Greenwood Mall.

“We have soldiers anywhere from taking people who have mobility issues, we’re pushing them through with with wheelchairs, we’re sanitizing, we’re greeting them. If someone’s having issues, we’re always available to help. We have golf carts here, we can transport into their vehicles if it’s severe weather. So overall, it’s been a pretty positive impact,” Captain Aundreas Lopez said. He is also the officer in charge at the site.

The National Guard is also assisting at other vaccination sites in Louisville and Lexington.

“We’re just happy to be here. It’s a great experience. We get to interact with a lot of people, cheer them up, tell jokes. We get a lot of veterans from all over and they have great stories of great wisdom,” Captain Lopez said.

Lopez also said now that people are coming in for their first and second doses of the Pfizer and Moderna vaccine, they are seeing about double the amount of traffic since January.

“Right now we’re asking people to stay in their vehicles until their appointment, because we had a lot of issues in the beginning where everyone was just showing up, and we were taking them in. Now with the 15 minutes within your time limit It’s going a lot smoother, no issues,” Captain Lopez explained.

Overall, the members of the National Guard we spoke with said they are proud to be able to serve Kentuckians in this way.

