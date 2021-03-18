Two adults and two children taken to hospital after wreck on Veterans Memorial

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Bowling Green Police are on the scene of an injury collision at Main street and Veterans Memorial Boulevard.

According to Bowling Green Police

According to Bowling Green Police, an SUV was traveling west on Main Street and attempted to turn on Veterans Memorial, but pulled out in front of a truck traveling north, and collided in the intersection.

Two adults and two children were reportedly in the SUV and taken to the hospital. The conditions of all the individuals are unknown.

Southbound lanes on Veterans Memorial are being rerouted and one northbound lane is open.

Police advise avoiding the area if possible.

