A breezy, chilly and cloudy end to the week!

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - After a warm and wet last couple of days, we end the week on a drier note as breezy, cool air moves back into the region!

Dry air moves in as we end the final day of winter on a cool note. Warmer air moves in by early next week! (WBKO)

Early Friday morning could have a few areas of drizzle, mainly south of Bowling Green near the Kentucky/Tennessee state line. Otherwise, expect variably cloudy skies through the morning hours with brisk northeast winds between 5 to 20 miles per hour with gusts over 30 miles per hour! A few clouds break away later in the day, but overall most of Friday will be mostly cloudy! Highs Friday will struggle to reach the low 50s, with clouds slowly giving way to sunshine. How fitting that Friday is the last full day of the winter season!

At least the first weekend of Spring looks brighter, not to mention warmer! Daytime readings return to near 60 Saturday and into the mid 60s Sunday under sunny skies! Dry weather continues into early next week along with even warmer air as highs go into the mid-to-upper 60s! Our next wether-maker shows up late Monday night into Tuesday as scattered showers are possible then with temperatures remaining warm. We’ll see more shower chances for Wednesday as well as Thursday, though the days won’t be a complete washout. Temperatures won’t be budged as highs are sticking around in the mid-to-upper 60s and low 70s. The first week of spring looks to continue the warm and wet - in fitting fashion!

Bowling Green 3 day forecast:

FRIDAY: Clouds slowly decrease. Breezy and cooler. High 53. Low 32. Winds NE at 17 mph.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny. High 61. Low 36. Winds E at 7 mph.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny. Warmer. High 65. Low 39. Winds SE at 7 mph.

Friday’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Record High Today: 86 (1907)

Record Low Today: 8 (1892)

Normal High: 61

Normal Low: 38

Sunrise: 6:50 a.m.

Sunset: 6:57 p.m.

Health & Allergies:

Air Quality: Good (Ozone Count: 19 / Small Particulate Matter: 12)

UV Index: Moderate (5 - Sunburn Time if Unprotected: 40 minutes)

Pollen Count: Moderate (7.1 - Trees)

Mold Count: Low (1669 Mold Spore Count)

Thursday’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Yesterday’s High: 64

Yesterday’s Low: 45

Yesterday’s Precip: 0.10″

Monthly Precip: 1.77″ (-0.71″)

Yearly Precip: 13.80″ (+3.75″)

Yesterday’s Snowfall: 0.0″

Seasonal Snowfall: 8.8″

