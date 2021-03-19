Advertisement

Activist urges public to rally around Asian American community during this time

By Kelly Dean
Published: Mar. 19, 2021 at 3:38 PM CDT|Updated: 20 hours ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Anti-Asian hate crimes in 16 of the United States’ largest cities increased almost 150 percent from 2019-2020. Since the pandemic began, the nonprofit group Stop AAPI Hate collected 3,795 first-person accounts of incidents ranging from casually racist comments to vicious assaults. Tuesday’s arrest of a Georgia man for the killing of eight people, six of whom were Asian women, in the Atlanta area was yet another painful statistic and story of anti-Asian hate in America.

Shereen Anis is a diversity & inclusion activist and founder of Representation Counts. Her organization helps businesses in Canada, the US and UK with HR and Senior Leadership to develop, implement and execute a strong D&I strategy.

Anis spoke with 13 News about the surge in anti-Asian conduct and how it has sadly evolved during the pandemic.

“They (Asians) have a sense of disappointment from the government as well with how some senators, some politicians and people are responding to what is happening in our world today. When we see something as big as this what we saw in Atlanta is not something that can be taken lightly by any human, so to see this type of rhetoric taking play during the coronavirus in the pandemic simultaneously is obviously something that’s very difficult to digest, and people don’t feel safe in their countries are their homes at the moment, which is very unfortunate,” said Anis.

If you’d like to find out more information about how Anis’ organization, Representation Matters, can help your business to become more inclusive, reach out at RepresentationCounts@gmail.com or call (646) 600-8931.

