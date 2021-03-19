Bowling Green Chamber of Commerce hosts 86th annual celebration

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Thursday evening, the Bowling Green Area Chamber of Commerce held its 86th Annual Celebration. Local business leaders, elected officials, regional partners, and special guests gathered at the Sloan Convention Center. Attendees also had the option to attend virtually.

“We’re very excited, this is our first sizable event since COVID started. We’re taking all the precautions, but it gives us a chance to really give back to all the different businesses, leaders and community leaders that have been involved in making the past year successful,” President and CEO of the Chamber of Commerce Ron Bunch said.

South Warren High School Junior and the 2021 Kentucky Youth Assembly Governor Sophia Koppensteiner served as the event’s emcee, leading the audience through recognitions, keynote address, ceremonies, and speakers that recognized the many accomplishments of the past year.

“Everybody had to change their way of life over the past year, and for some of our businesses, their whole livelihood transformed overnight. For them navigate the pandemic and come out of it and then continue to be involved and support the chamber and us support them, it really built a stronger bond between our chamber and our partner businesses,” Bunch explained.

This year’s event was much different from years past, featuring a stand-up style reception to align with COVID-19 guidelines. Additionally, this year’s program featured keynote speaker and New York Times Best Selling Author of The Speed of Trust, Stephen M.R. Covey of the CoveyLink and FranklinCovey.

Despite the pandemic, 2020 proved to be a year of steady economic growth for Bowling Green and South Central Kentucky with over $331M in capital investment in new and expanded targeted businesses, creating over 335 new jobs.

“Of course, none of this could happen without the strong support of our partners and our business and community leaders,” said Chamber President and CEO Ron Bunch. “Tonight we thank our Chamber partners, our elected officials, community leaders, and our many volunteers for their hard work, dedication, and commitment to growing this community.”

The Chamber’s long-standing tradition of the gavel passing ceremony took place ending with the new 2021 Chairman of the Board of Directors, Chris Thorn of Graves-Gilbert Clinic, taking the stage to give his 2021 Forecast Remarks.

“I am humbled and excited to serve as the Chamber’s 2021 Chairman,” Thorn said. “It’s an incredible honor to work alongside my fellow Board members, our volunteers, Chamber Ambassadors, Chamber staff, and most importantly all of you, our 1,200 Chamber partners.”

In his address to the audience, Thorn thanked the Chamber partnership for making Bowling Green the progressive community that it is.

The Chamber was also recognized once again as one of the nation’s top areas for attracting corporate facility investment. The ranking is based on the number of projections won, and Bowling Green ranked sixth for high-performing metros among communities with populations less than 200,000. This is the eighth consecutive year for Bowling Green to be ranked as a top tier-2 metropolitan area in the United States.

