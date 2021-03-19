Advertisement

Boys’ 4th Region Tournament draw

Boys' 4th Region Tournament draw
KHSAA announces dates for Boys' and Girls' Sweet Sixteen(Hunter Smith)
By Hunter Smith
Published: Mar. 19, 2021 at 3:46 PM CDT|Updated: 20 hours ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) -The draw for the Boys’ 4th Region Basketball Tournament was held Friday morning at Warren East High School.

Here are the matchup results from the draw:

*Allen County-Scottsville vs Russellville

*Bowling Green vs Clinton County

*Metcalfe County vs Greenwood

*Franklin-Simspon vs Barren County

*-district winners

This year’s tournament format has the district champs hosting their opening-round game. All first-round games will take place on Sunday, March 21 at 3:00 p.m.

The semifinals and finals will be held at E.A. Diddle Arena on the campus of Western Kentucky.

Semifinal-March 22/6:00 p.m. Allen County-Scottsville/Russellville vs Bowling Green/Clinton County

Semifinal-March 23/6:00 p.m. Metcalfe County/Greenwood vs Franklin-Simspon/Barren County

Championship-March 24/6:00 p.m.

