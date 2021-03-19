Advertisement

Case of 87-year-old accused of rape at a Bowling Green senior living facility heads to the grand jury

By Ana Medina
Published: Mar. 19, 2021 at 10:30 AM CDT
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - On Friday, Raymond Keown and his attorney Alan Simpson virtually appeared in Judge John Brown’s courtroom for a preliminary hearing.

87-year-old Keown is charged with 1st-degree rape. Police say the victim was incapable of consent and was injured during the assault.

Bowling Green Police Detective Eric Stroud detailed what allegedly happened on February 23. Stroud said they responded to Morningside of Bowling Green in reference to a sexual assault.

Stroud says Raymond Keown was questioned about the sexual assault, and he told them he had not touched the victim.

He also adds both Keown and the victim had sexual assault kits performed and both were sent to the KSP Lab for testing.

Attorney Alan Simpson questioned Stroud about the charge against his client, in particular, that the 90-year-old victim was incapable of consent.

Simpson asked, “You charged Mr. Keown with rape first-degree, but I noticed on the citation that you read the victim is incapable of consent, and normally we see that with someone who’s under 16. Can you tell me why you charged incapable of consent?

Det. Stroud responded, “Miss has a very, very severe case of dementia, and she, and she can’t, when we interviewed her again, at the Medical Center, she didn’t even remember anything that had happened.”

Simpson spoke with 13 News after the hearing, “in Kentucky, there are basically two ways that you can be charged with rape first-degree one is by forcible compulsion. The other is by having sexual contact with someone who is incapable of consent and Mr. Keown’s case, it would appear from the testimony today that he was charged under the part of the statute that talks about being able to consent because of the advanced dementia of the alleged victim. So, at least from the testimony today is our belief that there’s not an allegation that this was a forcible rape.”

Judge Brown bound the case over to the Warren County Grand Jury.

13 News also spoke with Warren County Commonwealth Attorney Chris Cohron who says any time you have a person who can’t consent there are multiple avenues that a crime can be prosecuted under the first-degree rape statute.

During Keown’s arraignment on March 3, Judge Brown said Keown is not allowed at any senior living facility without the permission of the court.

