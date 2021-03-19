Advertisement

Cops score cocaine, crystal meth and more in Cave City drug arrest

By WBKO News Staff
Published: Mar. 19, 2021 at 2:52 PM CDT|Updated: 21 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CAVE CITY, Ky. (WBKO) - A Cave City man is arrested on multiple drug charges.

Around 4:30 p.m. Thursday March 18, 2021 the Barren River Drug Task Force says they went to Dallas Flowers’ residence on White Avenue in Cave City on a drug investigation.

They say Flowers gave his consent for them to search his home, where they say they subsequently found over an ounce of crystal meth, a large amount of marijuana, prescription pills, suspected cocaine, scales and drug paraphernalia in an outbuilding behind the house.

Agents say Flowers admitted to having the items and to trafficking, and he was arrested. Additional charges maybe pending after further investigation and lab testing.

Flowers was taken to the Barren County Jail.

Copyright 2021 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

WKU cuts ties with Lost River Pizza
WKU parts ways with Lost River Pizza following controversial photo of owner
Lauren Ashley Baker was arrested and charged with murder, importing fentanyl and trafficking in...
2-year-old overdoses on sleeping mother’s fentanyl, police say
Raymond Keown
Case of 87-year-old accused of rape at a Bowling Green senior living facility heads to the grand jury
Bowling Green Fire Department responded to a structure fire on 812 Broadway Avenue
Bowling Green Fire Department responds to structure fire on 703 East 12th Avenue

Latest News

Free rides for COVID vaccine appointments in Todd, Allen Counties
Free rides for COVID vaccine appointments in Todd, Allen Counties
Bowling Green Fire Department responds to structure fire on 812 Broadway Avenue
Bowling Green Fire Department responds to structure fire on 812 Broadway Avenue
Police officers stand guard during the Good Trouble Tuesday march for Breonna Taylor on...
Kentucky bill criminalizing taunts against police stalls
Med Center Health says mobile vaccination unit may be a future goal
Med Center Health Says Mobile Vaccine Unit May Be A Future Goal
Bowling Green Fire Department responded to a structure fire on 812 Broadway Avenue
Bowling Green Fire Department responds to structure fire on 703 East 12th Avenue