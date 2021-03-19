Cops score cocaine, crystal meth and more in Cave City drug arrest

CAVE CITY, Ky. (WBKO) - A Cave City man is arrested on multiple drug charges.

Around 4:30 p.m. Thursday March 18, 2021 the Barren River Drug Task Force says they went to Dallas Flowers’ residence on White Avenue in Cave City on a drug investigation.

They say Flowers gave his consent for them to search his home, where they say they subsequently found over an ounce of crystal meth, a large amount of marijuana, prescription pills, suspected cocaine, scales and drug paraphernalia in an outbuilding behind the house.

Agents say Flowers admitted to having the items and to trafficking, and he was arrested. Additional charges maybe pending after further investigation and lab testing.

Flowers was taken to the Barren County Jail.

