Circle W Farms welcomes spring with Charms from the Farm Handmade Marketplace

By Laura Rogers
Published: Mar. 19, 2021 at 12:41 PM CDT|Updated: 23 hours ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - As spring officially arrives this weekend, we move toward more outdoor activities. You can get a little retail therapy on the first day of spring, while getting some fresh air on the farm.

Circle W Farms in Woodburn will host the Charms from the Farm Handmade Marketplace on Saturday, March 20 from 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.

It will showcase 20 of the Wyrick family’s favorite vendors, chosen for their delicious foods and unique products. Admission is free.

The farm is located at 680 Travelstead Road in the Woodburn community. Learn more here.

