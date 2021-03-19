Drug overdose leads to arrest of Glasgow man

GLASGOW, Ky. (WBKO) - On Thursday, the Glasgow Police Department responded to Smith Road in reference to a drug overdose victim that led to the arrest of another man.

According to GPD, the victim had taken pills thought to be Percocet that were later identified to contain Fentanyl. The victim was taken to T. J. Samson Hospital for treatment.

Officers said the investigation led them to a home on Bob White Way where they made contact with Joshua D. Wagner, of Glasgow. Officers said after receiving consent to search the home, they they found marijuana and TKO Brand THC Vapes.

Wagner was arrested and charged with Trafficking In Control Substance 1st Offense (Carfentanil Or Fentanyl Derivatives), Trafficking In Marijuana (Less Than 8 Oz. ) 1st Offense and Possession Of Drug paraphernalia.

