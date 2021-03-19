DSSKY to host car show at National Corvette Museum

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Bowling Green is home to the Corvette, Beech Bend Raceway and the Bowling Green Hot Rods baseball team. Flashy and fast cars are kind of our thing around here!

An upcoming car show will celebrate cars of all makes and models, and entries will support Down Syndrome of South Central Kentucky and the Buddy House.

Drive Up for Down Syndrome is March 27 in the parking lot of the National Corvette Museum. Registration begins at 9:00 a.m., judging at 10:00 a.m. and the awards will be presented at 1:30 p.m. Admission to spectators is free and you can register your car for $25. There will also be door prizes and giveaways.

Copyright 2021 WBKO. All rights reserved.