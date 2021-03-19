Free rides for COVID vaccine appointments in Todd, Allen Counties

TODD COUNTY, Ky. (WBKO) - The Todd County Health Department announced an option for free rides for individuals who need to get to their COVID-19 vaccination appointments.

If you need a ride to your COVID vaccine appointment call (800) 467-4601.

On Thursday, the health department was scheduling appointments for March 24. They do have the Moderna vaccine. Call 270-265-2362 to schedule an appointment time for the 24th.

During Governor Andy Beshear’s press briefing Thursday he announced Scottsville would help provide transportation to those who may need to get to their COVID-19 vaccine appointment through Scottsville Transit.

CAN'T FIND TRANSPORTATION TO BE VACCINATED??? PACS has free rides for COVID vaccinations, call 1-800-467-4601 Posted by Todd County Health Department on Friday, March 19, 2021

Copyright 2021 WBKO. All rights reserved.