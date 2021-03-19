Gov. Beshear reports 731 new COVID-19 cases; 25 deaths

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WBKO) - On Friday, Gov. Andy Beshear gave the latest update on COVID-19 as Kentucky had been seeing a steadily-declining positivity rate.

Gov. Beshear announced 731 new COVID-19 cases in Kentucky and 25 new deaths. Beshear reported a positivity rate of 3.40%.

“With now more than 1 million Kentuckians being vaccinated, our shot of hope has proven to be our shot of certainty for ending this pandemic,” Gov. Beshear said. “We still need everyone to continue to mask up, practice social distancing, wash your hands and get vaccinated when it’s your turn.”

Kentucky COVID Facts 3-19-2021 (WBKO)

