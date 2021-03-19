Advertisement

Governor Beshear announces all Kentuckians 16 and older can sign up for vaccine appointments

Published: Mar. 18, 2021 at 7:40 PM CDT
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - On Thursday, Governor Beshear gave the latest update on COVID-19 in Kentucky.

The Governor announced all Kentuckians ages 16 and older will be able to sign up for vaccine appointments by April 12.

“Kentuckians deemed most vulnerable should still get priority, and they will, but we can’t have these vaccines sitting in a freezer. We are in a race against the COVID-19 variants and we’ve got to get it out fast,” said Gov. Beshear.

Governor Beshear also announced he is extending the curfew on bars and restaurants by one hour, meaning all businesses can now serve food and drinks until 12 a.m. local time, and stay open until 1 a.m. local time.

The Governor reported 785 new COVID-19 cases today, along with 448 new deaths, making the total number of deaths 5,504.

Kentucky’s positivity rate has dropped to 3.23%.

The top counties with the most positive cases are Jefferson, Fayette, and Simpson.

