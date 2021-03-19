Kroger shooter changes plea to guilty in federal hate crime charges

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The man who opened fire at the Jeffersontown Kroger in 2018, killing two black shoppers, has now changed his pleas in federal court to guilty.

Gregory Bush was indicted on six counts resulting from the slayings of Maurice Stallard, 69, and Vicki Lee Jones, 67, and the attempted murder of another man.

The family sat across the courtroom from the killer Thursday.

“Coming down here today, I woke up with it on my mind,” Samuella Gathright, the youngest sister of Jones, said. “It took a lot for me to come here today.”

Bush has already been convicted to life in prison in state court. A plea agreement stemming from that stipulated he’d change his pleas to guilty in federal court as well, according to his defense attorney.

Speaking to the judge, Bush said he believed the change of plea was in part helping him avoid the death penalty.

The U.S. Attorney General last year said it wouldn’t seek execution in the case.

Gathright said that gives her mixed feelings.

“I know my sister was a Christian,” she said. “I’m a Christian. My family is Christians. I don’t think we would get anything out of him being sentenced to death.”

She added she does want to see him spend his life in prison.

“As long as he never walks this earth again, I think I can live with that,” Gathright said.

In the courtroom, the judge asked Bush whether the hate crimes he was pleading guilty to were racially motivated.

Prosecutors laid out why they believed they were, claiming Bush walked past white shoppers to kill black ones and told one man he wasn’t killing him because “whites don’t kill whites,” among other pieces of evidence.

Bush first appeared reluctant to confirm the crimes were racially motivated, instead of discussing his mental illness, but ultimately said they were.

The families were also granted restitution for funeral costs.

Gathright said, throughout all of Thursday’s discussion, what struck her most was an absence of remorse.

“I felt like, as much as they let him say, he still never actually said ‘I am sorry that the voices told me to kill your sister,’” she said.

The family said it’s better for them to not have to go through another trial.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Western District of Kentucky released the following as part of a larger statement:

“Today’s guilty plea will ensure that a violent and disturbed man will never get another chance to target and terrorize the Black community,” Pamela S. Karlan, Principal Deputy Assistant Attorney General for the Civil Rights Division, said. “It won’t bring back two pillars of the Louisville community, whose tragic and senseless deaths we mourn, but we hope it sends the message that the Department of Justice will work tirelessly to bring perpetrators of bias-motivated violence to justice.”

Bush’s sentencing is scheduled to be completed in June.

