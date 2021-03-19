Advertisement

Med Center Health says mobile vaccination unit may be a future goal

By Brandon Jarrett
Published: Mar. 19, 2021 at 6:14 PM CDT|Updated: 18 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Across the region access to the COVID-19 is becoming more abundant. Most recently the City of Scottsville announced they will provide transportation to help citizens get to their vaccine appointments.

Med Center Health told 13 News during an interview with Dr. Melinda Joyce that they are currently considering providing a mobile unit to help people who may be homebound or at risk.

“We have actually been talking to our home health agency about making some of the vaccine available that they could take it out to some of the homebound folks. So we do have some thoughts and plans for that in the future,” said Joyce.

You can learn about ways other counties are working to vaccine their citizens by clicking here: Free rides for COVID vaccine appointments in Todd, Allen Counties

Copyright 2021 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

WKU cuts ties with Lost River Pizza
WKU parts ways with Lost River Pizza following controversial photo of owner
Lauren Ashley Baker was arrested and charged with murder, importing fentanyl and trafficking in...
2-year-old overdoses on sleeping mother’s fentanyl, police say
Raymond Keown
Case of 87-year-old accused of rape at a Bowling Green senior living facility heads to the grand jury
Barren River Drug Task Force gets meth, cocaine, marijuana, pills and money in Cave City drug...
Cops score cocaine, crystal meth and more in Cave City drug arrest
Bowling Green Fire Department responded to a structure fire on 812 Broadway Avenue
Bowling Green Fire Department responds to structure fire on 703 East 12th Avenue

Latest News

Free rides for COVID vaccine appointments in Todd, Allen Counties
Free rides for COVID vaccine appointments in Todd, Allen Counties
Bowling Green Fire Department responds to structure fire on 812 Broadway Avenue
Bowling Green Fire Department responds to structure fire on 812 Broadway Avenue
Police officers stand guard during the Good Trouble Tuesday march for Breonna Taylor on...
Kentucky bill criminalizing taunts against police stalls
Med Center Health says mobile vaccination unit may be a future goal
Med Center Health Says Mobile Vaccine Unit May Be A Future Goal
Bowling Green Fire Department responded to a structure fire on 812 Broadway Avenue
Bowling Green Fire Department responds to structure fire on 703 East 12th Avenue