Med Center Health says mobile vaccination unit may be a future goal

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Across the region access to the COVID-19 is becoming more abundant. Most recently the City of Scottsville announced they will provide transportation to help citizens get to their vaccine appointments.

Med Center Health told 13 News during an interview with Dr. Melinda Joyce that they are currently considering providing a mobile unit to help people who may be homebound or at risk.

“We have actually been talking to our home health agency about making some of the vaccine available that they could take it out to some of the homebound folks. So we do have some thoughts and plans for that in the future,” said Joyce.

You can learn about ways other counties are working to vaccine their citizens by clicking here: Free rides for COVID vaccine appointments in Todd, Allen Counties

Copyright 2021 WBKO. All rights reserved.