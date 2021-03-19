Meet Robin Harden, this week’s Hughes & Coleman Hometown Hero

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - This week’s Hometown Hero is brought to you by Hughes & Coleman Injury Lawyers.

Robin Harden is giving back to the South-Central Kentucky community in different ways by offering comforting food at Mammaws Kitchen and also experiences at Rockn B Carriage Farm.

James Beckner who works with Robin says her way of being is what continues to bring customers back.

“The big thing about Robin is, her heart is so big that she wraps her arms around about anyone that comes in.”

On a normal day, you can usually find Robin Harden in the Rockfield community doing something, from cooking, to gardening to tending to her horses.

“I’m the owner of Rockn B Horse and Carriage Farm, and Mammaws Kitchen and now Pappaws bar,” says Harden.

Before the coronavirus pandemic, Harden says business was steadier, but they’ve managed and the community continues to show support to her businesses, her restaurant, and also her horse carriage company.

“Well, Robin is so talented in her marketing and stuff and she is doing something that a lot of people have dreams of doing as a woman-owned business. The personality she has of greeting people and talking and making people feel like they’re right at home as we mainly, the point is, we want you to feel like you came to mammaw’s kitchen, said Beckner.

Harden adds, “we try to teach treat people just like they came home to mammaw’s is what we want you to remember. So I’m selling more of an experience.”

“I don’t feel like a hero, I just want to be of service. So I feel like I’m trying to continue to give to the public and to our community in this area and continue to keep giving getting the word out, come see us we’re, we’re gonna treat you like you came home to mammaws,” said Harden.

