Metcalfe County Schools selects next Director of Pupil Personnel

Allen Trotter has been named the new Director of Pupil Personnel for Metcalfe County Schools.(MCS)
By WBKO News Staff
Published: Mar. 19, 2021 at 4:01 PM CDT|Updated: 20 hours ago
EDMONTON, Ky. (WBKO) - On Friday, Metcalfe County Schools announced the district’s next Director of Pupil Personnel (DPP).

Metcalfe County Middle School Principal Allen Trotter will take over the role following the pending retirement of current DPP Chris Huffman.

Trotter has worked at Metcalfe County Schools for 21 years, the past 14 years serving as principal of MCMS. Previously he taught special education and social studies. Trotter has two daughters, Alex, a graduate of Metcalfe County High School, and Grace, a freshman at MCHS.

“Metcalfe County is my home, and I’m honored to continue serving the students and families in this new capacity at the district level,” Trotter said. “It’s important for the success and wellbeing of our entire community that we work hard every day to remove any barriers that might prevent our students from receiving a proper education.”

Superintendent Josh Hurt said Trotter was a perfect choice as the district’s next DPP. “Allen has spent his entire educational career serving the students and community of Metcalfe County,” Hurt said. “He has shown a true heart for the students and a sincere empathy, especially for those children and families who face adversity and struggles beyond the normal scope.”

Trotter will take over Chris Huffman’s duties, who is retiring in June after serving 27 years with the school district.

The district is now searching for a new principal at Metcalfe County Middle School.

