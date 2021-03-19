New look for Kentucky Fish and Wildlife website

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WBKO) - The online home of the Department of Fish and Wildlife Resources has a new look.

Kentucky Fish and Wildlife, working with the staff of Kentucky Interactive, recently revitalized its website for better accessibility and navigation.

Part of the renovation includes placing the most searched items on the homepage for ease of use.

The website, located at fw.ky.gov, offers a wealth of information to help people get more enjoyment out of the outdoors.

Through the Kentucky Fish and Wildlife website, you can:

Other improvements offered by the department this year include the agency’s first Spanish language version of the fishing and boating guide.

This version is available online only.

The printed English language version of the guide, available at hunting and fishing license vendors statewide, includes a QR code that links to the online Spanish version.

Kentucky Fish and Wildlife’s website received more than 19 million page views from 2.7 million users last year.

In 2020, the department sold more than 540,000 licenses and permits to individuals from its website, more than half of the nearly one million sold.

Kentucky’s 2021-22 hunting and fishing license year began March 1.

Hunting kicks off with youth seasons for turkey April 3-4, followed by the general spring turkey season from April 17-May 9. Fishing seasons are open year-round.

For further assistance, call Kentucky Fish and Wildlife at 800-858-1549 from 8 a.m.-4:30 p.m. (Eastern) weekdays, or email the department at info.center@ky.gov.

