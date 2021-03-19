Advertisement

New look for Kentucky Fish and Wildlife website

Revitalized site offers easier access to wealth of information
KY Fish and Wild life website's new look
KY Fish and Wild life website's new look(Department of Fish and Wildlife Resources)
By WBKO News Staff
Published: Mar. 19, 2021 at 10:58 AM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WBKO) - The online home of the Department of Fish and Wildlife Resources has a new look.

Kentucky Fish and Wildlife, working with the staff of Kentucky Interactive, recently revitalized its website for better accessibility and navigation.

Part of the renovation includes placing the most searched items on the homepage for ease of use.

The website, located at fw.ky.gov, offers a wealth of information to help people get more enjoyment out of the outdoors.

Through the Kentucky Fish and Wildlife website, you can:

Other improvements offered by the department this year include the agency’s first Spanish language version of the fishing and boating guide.

This version is available online only.

The printed English language version of the guide, available at hunting and fishing license vendors statewide, includes a QR code that links to the online Spanish version.

Kentucky Fish and Wildlife’s website received more than 19 million page views from 2.7 million users last year.

In 2020, the department sold more than 540,000 licenses and permits to individuals from its website, more than half of the nearly one million sold.

Kentucky’s 2021-22 hunting and fishing license year began March 1.

Hunting kicks off with youth seasons for turkey April 3-4, followed by the general spring turkey season from April 17-May 9. Fishing seasons are open year-round.

For further assistance, call Kentucky Fish and Wildlife at 800-858-1549 from 8 a.m.-4:30 p.m. (Eastern) weekdays, or email the department at info.center@ky.gov.

Copyright 2021 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

WKU cuts ties with Lost River Pizza
WKU parts ways with Lost River Pizza following controversial photo of owner
Lauren Ashley Baker was arrested and charged with murder, importing fentanyl and trafficking in...
2-year-old overdoses on sleeping mother’s fentanyl, police say
Raymond Keown
Case of 87-year-old accused of rape at a Bowling Green senior living facility heads to the grand jury
Barren River Drug Task Force gets meth, cocaine, marijuana, pills and money in Cave City drug...
Cops score cocaine, crystal meth and more in Cave City drug arrest
Bowling Green Fire Department responded to a structure fire on 812 Broadway Avenue
Bowling Green Fire Department responds to structure fire on 703 East 12th Avenue

Latest News

Free rides for COVID vaccine appointments in Todd, Allen Counties
Free rides for COVID vaccine appointments in Todd, Allen Counties
Bowling Green Fire Department responds to structure fire on 812 Broadway Avenue
Bowling Green Fire Department responds to structure fire on 812 Broadway Avenue
Police officers stand guard during the Good Trouble Tuesday march for Breonna Taylor on...
Kentucky bill criminalizing taunts against police stalls
Med Center Health says mobile vaccination unit may be a future goal
Med Center Health Says Mobile Vaccine Unit May Be A Future Goal
Bowling Green Fire Department responded to a structure fire on 812 Broadway Avenue
Bowling Green Fire Department responds to structure fire on 703 East 12th Avenue